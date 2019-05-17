Chris Bailey's Forecast | A typical summer weekend ahead

It’s a true summer air mass rolling into the region and it’s going to hang around for a while. This steamy air will be accompanied by a few showers and thunderstorms going up. It’s a pattern threatening to lock in for the next 2 weeks before going back to cool again.

A corridor of thunderstorms will be working across the Ohio Valley tonight, but much of the action is to our north.

The steamy numbers continue into Saturday with a few storms going up during the afternoon. Highs are in the middle 80s.

A cold front in the plains slowly heads our way on Sunday. That brings a broken line of showers and strong storms from west to east across the state. The very warm setup continues through next week, with another front making a run at us by the middle of the week. That should bring another chance for big boomers.