Chris Bailey's Forecast | A very active Thanksgiving holiday pattern

Our Thanksgiving week is off and running on a very nice weather note, but it won’t be staying that way for much longer. Two major storm systems are set to impact our Thanksgiving travel period, with a smaller one sandwiched in between.

Showers and storms arrive late Tuesday into Tuesday night as storm number one heads into the Great Lakes, dragging a cold front across Kentucky. This will bring some big time winds our way and we could be talking about 50mph+ gusts.

The smaller system then throws a shower or two at us on Thanksgiving, especially across the western part of the state. With dry air in place, this may have a tough time getting too far east, but it may also start out as a ping of sleet in the west.

The next system quickly follows that up , impacting our weather from Black Friday through Monday. This storm wraps up to our west then cuts due east. Temps spike ahead of this then crash behind it, leading to the potential for strong or severe thunderstorms in the middle. Winds will also be very gusty as we go from thunderstorms to light snow in less than a day.

