Chris Bailey's Forecast | A very busy pattern ahead

After a frigid morning, the sun is helping boost temps into the 30s this afternoon. As we roll ahead, we are dealing with a very active setup later this week through next week. It’s one that will likely bring all forms of precipitation to Kentucky.

Things pick up late Thursday night into early Friday as a system moves in from the south. This will bring rain in here on Friday and this could begin as a touch of freezing rain, especially in the valleys. That system then turns into a big storm along the east coast as a weaker system moves in here from the northwest on Saturday. That would bring rain and some snow through Saturday night.

A bigger system will quickly follow that up from Sunday afternoon through early next week. This should bring all modes of precipitation to the bluegrass state and looks like an Ohio Valley winter storm.