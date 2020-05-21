Chris Bailey's Forecast | A warm and stormy holiday weekend ahead

Scattered showers and storms continue to develop and push across the area into tonight. This isn't as wet of a pattern as we have been in, but storm chances look common through the big Memorial Day Weekend ahead.

The upper low begins to finally pull away on Friday as warm and humid air presses in from the west. This brings temps in the 80s for us through Memorial Day, but this is going to bring rounds of storms back in here.

ome of those storms may be strong through early next week and could drop enough rain to cause local flash flood issues.

The warm and stormy pattern takes us through the end of next week, but there are indications of a big time cold front arriving to end May.