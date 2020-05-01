Chris Bailey's Forecast | A warm first weekend of May

May is off and running with MUCH better weather pushing into the Commonwealth. Temps this weekend will actually be downright warm at times, but a cold front looks to crash the party on Sunday. Cold fronts look to become common into the first half of May, as chillier times return.

There’s a slight chance fro a shower or storm late tonight or early Saturday as winds become southwesterly. Everybody gets in on the warm weather for Saturday as highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s for some.

The numbers for Sunday are still warm as a cold front swings in from the northwest during the afternoon and evening. This front may have some scattered storms ahead of it early Sunday, with fairly widespread showers and strong storms moving in later in the afternoon and continuing into the wee hours of Monday.

Temps behind that for Monday are still pretty darn nice under a sunny sky.

Another shower and storms maker sweeps in by Tuesday. That unleashes another round of cooler than normal temps and this may last through the middle of the month.

