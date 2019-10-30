Chris Bailey's Forecast | A wild forecast for Halloween

Rounds of heavy rain and some thunder continue to work across the Commonwealth, but the focus is on a wild Halloween. A major temperature crash is on the way and this will give some areas the first taste of winter weather before the big day is finished.

Today’s rain comes at us in waves and we’ve already seen some areas with well over 1″ of rain. Local high water issues will be possible.

The cold air on Halloween continues to show up faster and faster. Watch how quickly the numbers drop into the 30s from west to east, with the 20s showing up Thursday night.

And those wind chills continue to look brutal.

As far as the chance for flakes is concerned, we continue to see this potential showing up a little better as we get closer. Again, it would just be a few flakes. but it’s awesome to see this early.

Cold weather is with us for the upcoming weekend and into early next week.