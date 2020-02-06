Chris Bailey's Forecast | Accumulating snow on the way

Major flooding is ongoing across areas of southeastern Kentucky and this looks to continue for a while as the rivers rise. Later this evening through Friday, it’s all about winter as snow develops across the entire region, bringing widespread accumulations.

Let’s begin with the flooding. It’s bad.. REALLY bad. Many roads are closed and several homes and businesses have water in them across the southeast. The flash flooding is transitioning to a general flood with the Cumberland River likely reaching major flood levels over the next few days.

Cold air continues to push east across the area as another area of low pressure develops along the front. This will cause rain and snow to break out across the west late this afternoon and early evening. By late evening, snow is taking over across western and central Kentucky and will intensify as it moves east into early Friday.

Accumulations are likely for many, with the greatest impact across central and eastern Kentucky. 1"-4" of snow will be possible.

Another light snow maker rolls across the region on Saturday.