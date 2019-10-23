Chris Bailey's Forecast | All eyes on a wet weekend

We have one more day of beautiful fall weather, then some big changes move in for the weekend. Those changes include a strong southern storm system rolling right in here with what may be a soaking rain.

Thursday looks to be very similar to today as clouds increase in the afternoon and evening. This is ahead of a slow-moving storm rolling in here from the southwest.

Rounds of heavy rain and some thunder will blow in late Friday and carry us through early Sunday. A general 1"-3" of rain will be likely for much of the region, with locally higher amounts possible.

The rain ends on Sunday, but another system looks to bring rain in here by late Tuesday or Wednesday. That one may allow very cold temps to slam in behind it just in time for Halloween.