Chris Bailey's Forecast | All eyes on the weekend

It's another great day wrapping up across central and eastern Kentucky, but things are about to change in a hurry. Rounds of showers and storms are on the way for the weekend.

Our Friday will feature clouds in the increase as some late day rain rolls into the southern part of the state. Showers and thunderstorms will move in from the southwest Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon will likely find some dry hours taking shape across central and eastern Kentucky with the heaviest rain just to our west. Partly sunny skies will break out, especially across the east.

By Sunday evening, a line of showers and storms will slowly work from west to east across the state. High winds will accompany this line of showers and storms through early Sunday morning.

Rainfall totals of 1"-3" will be likely across central Kentucky, with amounts of up to 1" in the east.

Sunday afternoon looks much better with a mix of sun and clouds. Another system will roll our way with rain and crashing temps by Wednesday and Halloween.