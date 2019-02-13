Chris Bailey's Forecast | Another active period takes shape

It’s a much colder and drier day across the bluegrass state as our active pattern takes a short break. This little break only lasts into Thursday then returns and tries to bring Old Man Winter with it.

Valentine’s Day will feature temps spiking into the 50s with clouds increasing and some showers arriving by evening. Those showers are along and ahead of a cold front dropping into the region from the northwest. The air coming in behind this front will be much colder as it sends our storm track farther south.

That means the systems moving in for the weekend could put our region in the winter weather zone. The first arrives late Friday into early Saturday and may lay down a swath of accumulating snow for some. The system behind that could also bring rain and some snow by Sunday.

