Chris Bailey's Forecast | Another active setup ahead

Sunny skies are back in the bluegrass state, but our temps remain frigid. This cold air is about to get pushed around by milder air for the weekend, The leading edge of that air is going to produce some light snow, then thunderstorms and high winds move in. March!

The overrunning band of light snow develops in a northwest to southeast band by Thursday night and Friday morning. The best chance for accumulating snow is across the northern half of the state.

Whatever snow is out there early Friday will get wiped out by Friday afternoon as temps climb and a few showers move through.

The weekend storm moving into the plains states is going to be a potent one and that means a lot of wind and storms in our region.

I’ve been talking about the severe potential with this storm for several days and the SPC now has the western half of the state in the risk for Saturday.

With or without severe thunderstorms, wind gusts are going to be a huge problem. 50mph+ gusts will be possible during this time.

Temps stay mild this weekend and should hit the 60s.