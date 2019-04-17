Chris Bailey's Forecast | Another big storm system rolls in

It’s another windy and warm day across the bluegrass state, but some ugly is on the way later in the week. This slow-moving system may hang tough into the start of the big Easter Weekend that’s just around the corner.

Temps out there today make a run at 80 in many areas as southwesterly winds crank up. Those winds crank even more on Thursday into Thursday night and could top 40mph at times. This is ahead of our potent plains storm system rolling our way. That will bring the threat for severe storms just to our west tonight.

That threat then moves into our region late Thursday into Thursday night. The extent of that severe threat depends on the exact evolution and timing of our cold front from the west. It appears we will have a fair amount of sun into Thursday afternoon, so that may aid in the development of some pretty good storm action.

The upper level low spinning in behind this will be right on top of us Friday into Saturday. That could lead to additional rounds of gusty showers and chilly temperatures.

The potential is there for a lot of rain to fall through Saturday

Chilly temps will be noted under that upper low, but milder air moves in quickly as it pulls away. That means we should see much better weather for Easter Sunday as temps could reach 70.