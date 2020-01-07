Chris Bailey's Forecast | Another big system ahead

Our snow has ended across areas of southeastern Kentucky as the forecast played out pretty well. Now it’s time to focus on the big system rolling in here for later this week into the weekend.

This will bring the potential for flooding, strong storms, high winds and record highs.

Scattered showers and storms develop on Thursday and this action will increase into Friday, especially across central and western Kentucky.

Rounds of showers and storms then work in from Friday night through Saturday night, bringing a flood and flash flood risk. Several inches of rain may fall across western and central Kentucky.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible on Saturday.

High winds of greater than 50mph will be possible Saturday and Saturday night.

Near record high temps are possible on Saturday, especially across eastern Kentucky. That’s where temps can reach 70.

After a break on Sunday, another heavy rain and thunderstorm maker looks to return for Monday and Tuesday. Another system may follow that up a few days later.