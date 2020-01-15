Chris Bailey's Forecast | Another big system this weekend

It’s a dreary day across the bluegrass state as we look ahead toward a much bigger system for the weekend. That one looks to bring the potential for more high winds, precipitation and a big temp crash as arctic air comes in behind it.

Temps are mild, but those numbers drop tonight as a cold front blows through here. That brings a seasonal brand of chill for Thursday.

Our weekend system is much stronger and brings a smaller version of last weekend. Cold air is in place on Friday as precipitation moves in. There’s the chance for a little frozen precipitation on the leading edge of this before temps climb and it quickly goes over to showers. Showers and a few storms will be with us into Saturday as temps spike, then drop crash behind the front. That could lead to a few flakes.

Winds are going to become an issue again with gusts that may be greater than 50mph at times on Saturday.

Arctic air comes in behind that from Sunday through Tuesday.