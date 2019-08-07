Chris Bailey's Forecast | Another cold front on the way

The first in a series of cold fronts is pressing across the region today, bringing a few storms and cooler air with it. We have two more fronts on the tarmac and waiting for the runway to clear so they can glide on into the bluegrass state.

The next front will then drop in here from the northwest late Thursday into Friday. This front look continues to look fairy active, but still isn’t washout material. Storms will fire up by Thursday evening and continue into Friday and there’s the chance for a few strong or severe storms.

Once that gets out of the way, the weather for Saturday into the first part of Sunday looks really good as our front slows down to our south. That boundary may try to inch back to the north by late Sunday and Monday, touching off a few northwest to southeast moving thunderstorm clusters. This will be ahead of the next front set to arrive a few days later.