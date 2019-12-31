Chris Bailey's Forecast | Another flood threat ahead

Things appear to be on course for a very active beginning to 2020, not that this is a shock, now is it?

Let’s begin with the final day of 2019 and roll forward. Clouds are fairly thick and its a cold day across central and eastern parts of the state. A few flakes are flying under these clouds, with the north and east having the chance at an out and out snow shower.

Heavy rain rolls in Thursday and into Friday and this will bring along a renewed flood threat across the state. The ground is saturated and we have waterways that are swollen or still in flood, so it won’t take very much rain to cause issues again. A general 1"-3" of rain will be likely.

As colder air comes in behind this on Saturday, a period of light snow is likely to develop and take us through Saturday night.

The system early next week continues to be one to watch for winter weather.