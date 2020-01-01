Chris Bailey's Forecast | Another flood threat ahead

The new year is off and running with plenty of sunshine, but it heavy rain and some winter weather are ready to return.

Our first item up for bids is a potential flood maker Thursday through early Saturday. I have zero changes to my thoughts with a general 1″-2″ of rain, with some 3″ amounts possible in the south and southeast.

With a saturated ground and already swollen waterways, it won’t take much to cause renewed high water issues. I would expect Flood Watches to be issued later today or early Thursday.

A Saturday low pressure looks to wrap up across our region as it lifts to the north and northeast. That could give is some snow by Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

Another storm system will bring winter weather potential in here by Monday night and Tuesday.

