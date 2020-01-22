Chris Bailey's Forecast | Another messy system ahead

Temps are slowly coming out of the deep freeze and now we focus our attention on a system moving in later this week into the weekend. This one looks to bring rain and some snow our way as an active southern storm track gets reestablished.

The system later this week continues to have an impact timeline from late Thursday through Sunday.

Rain moves in Thursday evening and continues through Friday. As colder air wraps in on Saturday, some of the rain mixes with snow. Periods of light snow and snow showers then continue into Saturday night and Sunday. Some light accumulations are possible as temps hover around the freezing mark.