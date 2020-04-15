Chris Bailey's Forecast | Another night of freezing temps

It’s a much colder than normal pattern that continues across the entire region and this looks to stick around for a while. Odds favor this below normal setup to carry us into much of next week before we can bounce out of it.

Temps are better today with readings generally in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s another weak front dropping in from the northwest tonight and this could bring a few chilly showers with it. There’s the small chance for a few flakes to show up with it.

Much of that ends by daybreak with a decent, but chilly Thursday. Highs are back into the 50s. There’s another system rolling in here late Friday into Friday night. Temps may actually spike ahead of this across the southern half of the state.

Saturday finds our skies clearing with temps back into the 50s.

Another shower maker rolls in here late Sunday and Monday.