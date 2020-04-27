Chris Bailey's Forecast | Another potent system on the way

It’s the week we say goodbye to April and hello to May. As you know, April has been a pretty active and ugly month with a few severe weather events, above normal rains and below normal temps. I guess it’s appropriate we have the potential for severe storms, rain and below normal temps before the month is over.

Today has been a good day with some sun and temps reaching the 60s across the entire state. Even warmer air moves in for Tuesday and it could be introduced by a couple of thunderstorms. Temps reach the 70s on a strong southwesterly wind.

Those winds are along and ahead of a strong cold front sweeping in here Tuesday night and Wednesday. The potential for strong to severe storms will be possible along and ahead of this.

Temps will come way down behind this system as an upper low spins right on top of us. That allows for showers to linger into Thursday, the final day of April, with temps only in the low 50s for some.

As May begins on Friday, the sun returns and temps make a big jump. That sets the stage for a surge of warm air this weekend into early next week. This looks to be accompanied by a pattern that can include multiple waves of thunderstorms.