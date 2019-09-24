Chris Bailey's Forecast | Another rain chance on the way

Our first full day of fall is actually feeling the part across the bluegrass state. This nice feeling air is behind a cold front that moved through on Monday and it’s the first of two fronts set to impact us. The next one arrives later this week.

With dry air in place, watch for a quick drop in temps this evening with lows in the upper 40s to low 50 by Wednesday morning.

Another cold front then makes a run at us late Wednesday into Thursday. Several models are trying their best to slow this front down on top of us. If that’s the case, we could be getting in on a decent shot of rain.

From there, there’s a smaller chance for rain this weekend as another system makes a run at us. This is on the edge of VERY warm air settling back in. Temps could make a run at 90 once again this weekend.