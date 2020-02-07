Chris Bailey's Forecast | Another round of light snow ahead

Rounds of light snow continue to fall across many areas of the bluegrass state, but this will slowly wind down into the evening. After that, we will be looking at another light snow maker zipping in for Saturday.

The forecast worked out like a charm with widespread 1″-4″ snows for much of central and eastern Kentucky. I had a few 5″ reports out of northeastern Kentucky, so the overachiever showed up in a few spots.

Local accumulations this evening can reach a half inch in some of the heavier bursts of snow. As this tapers off, snow flurries will continue this evening. With temps below freezing and back into the 20s this evening and that will lead to another ice up of roads.

The setup for our next system isn’t as potent, but can throw down pockets of up to one inch of snow into Saturday.

Temps recover on Saturday with another rain maker dropping in from the northwest. That pushes a front to our south and this looks to hang around into next week. The cold air looks to be a little stronger than I originally thought it would and that could mean additional snow chances showing up.