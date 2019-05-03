Chris Bailey's Forecast | Another shot of rain for Derby Day

We are catching a break in the action as we head through the night, but more rain is on the way for Kentucky Derby Saturday.

Temps this evening drop through the 60s with just a scattered shower or storm. Readings will be in they upper 50s by early Saturday.

Kentucky Derby Day starts with just a scattered shower, but more rain moves in during the afternoon and evening. The heaviest may be south and east of Churchill Downs in Louisville, but some rain is still a good bet. Highs are in the 65-70 degree range.

The rain may linger into Sunday morning with a mix of sun and clouds taking over by the afternoon. Highs will be near 70.

Temps are back to around 80 early next week as another stormy setup develops.