Chris Bailey's Forecast | Another shot of winter weather ahead

Our day started with many areas well below zero across the bluegrass state. As this brutally cold air mass pulls away, a light winter weather maker rolls in tonight and Friday. This is likely to cause travel issues to develop.

This system has been well advertised for several days now. A mix of snow and freezing rain will work in tonight and early Friday.

As stated a few days ago, the models will miss the boat on the temps, so take the under on the forecast numbers. Arctic air is low and dense and the models have a tough time seeing that. Also, the ground is frozen and road temperatures are below freezing. Even if your thermometer is above freezing, the cold ground may cause a layer of ice to form.

Slick travel conditions are a good bet later tonight into the first half of Friday.

Temps behind all this will take off this weekend. Highs by Monday should make a run at 60, but with a few showers and even thunderstorms coming into play. Another arctic front then rolls in here by the middle of next week as temps come crashing WAY down. This boundary may become active as it slows down to our southeast.