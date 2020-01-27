Chris Bailey's Forecast | Another weak system ahead

Our first weak system is pushing out of southeastern Kentucky as we now start to focus on the next one. This looks to impact our weather on Wednesday, but to what extent? That’s the million dollar question of the day.

A few flurries will be possible on Tuesday as temps hang in the 30s.

The system moving in for Wednesday will bring some late day light rain and light snow to the region. Some minor accumulations will be possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Highs are generally in the 30s for both days.

Another system makes a run at us this weekend. Temps will continue to run chillier than normal, but should rebound by Monday.