Chris Bailey's Forecast | Another warm day before more storms

Warm temps have returned to the bluegrass state, but the severe storms threat is about to take center stage. That arrives ahead of a potent cold front set to swing into town toward the end of the week. That may be followed by another rain and storm maker for the weekend.

The setup for the next few days is primed for a major severe weather event from the plains into the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. Wednesday’s action is largely centered west of the bluegrass state. Highs are in the low and middle 80s.

Thursday into Thursday night is the prime time for severe weather across the bluegrass state. Most of the region is now in the risk area for severe weather.

The storms will move out early Friday as some cooler air moves in. From there, we are watching the southwestern sky for another potent low pressure to move toward the state. This may bring widespread rain and storms in for the weekend.

