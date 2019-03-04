Chris Bailey's Forecast | Arctic air continues

Bitterly cold air continues to push into the region and will do so through the middle of the week. Beyond that, things turn very active once again with a couple of systems that have a strong thunderstorm look to them.

Temps tonight drop into the low teens with a wind chill near 0.

Highs on Tuesday will reach the middle 20s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few flurries or snow showers will be possible.

The next system zips in here on Thursday and should have a streak of snow ahead of it, with some rain to end it on Friday.

Temps surge behind that into the coming weekend and that may set the stage for high winds and strong storms as a system ejects from the plains into the Great Lakes.