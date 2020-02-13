Chris Bailey's Forecast | Arctic air pours in

We have a small taste of arctic air pushing into the region as flooding continues across several areas of Kentucky. Rolling into the weekend, our weather looks MUCH better, but that changes in a hurry by early next week. Ugh.

Let’s begin with the flooding. Several roads are closed at different points across the state. We’ve had several mudslides, with one even leading to a train derailment in Pike County. Flooding along our rivers will be an issue for days to come as all the high water slowly flows downstream.

Colder air continues to filter in with a modified arctic front sliding in this afternoon. That leads to even colder air for tonight through Saturday morning. It may also spit out a snow shower or some flurries by evening.

Lows tonight drop deep into the teens for many. Wind chills hit the single digits.

Temps behind this will climb into the 50s by Sunday as we wrap up a dry weekend. That changes by Monday as a cold front drops into the region. Showers and a few thunderstorms increase along the front before another blast of cold comes in behind it