Chris Bailey's Forecast | Better weather on the way

We continue to track a system across the Ohio Valley, bringing gusty showers and storms and another blast of colder air to the bluegrass state. This blast of chill will be short-lived though as milder air sweeps in for the second half of the week.

As skies clear tonight, temps will drop deep into the 20s for many area.

Tuesday will feature sun and colder than normal temps around 50 for many. Throw in a bit of a wind and it will feel a little chillier.

Wednesday through Friday look good with temps returning to the 60s, with a 70+ a possibility.

Southwesterly winds will gust up ahead of a plains storm system. The models have been struggling with how to handle this particular system. Odds favor this storm system bringing showers and some strong storms our way this weekend.