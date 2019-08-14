Chris Bailey's Forecast | Better weather rolls in for Thursday

We are rolling into the middle of the week with another weak front dropping into the region. That will touch off a couple of showers and storms this evening.

Temps will won’t be half bad with lots of low and middle 80s and humidity levels are lower than yesterday. Those numbers come down even more on Thursday with a mainly dry sky. The day looks pretty darn nice.

Temps and humidity levels start to climb some on Friday, but some showers and storms look to rumble in from the west late in the day and continue into Saturday.

Muggy air really settles in behind those storms, but the pattern will throw another front at us late Sunday and early Monday. That will lead to some more storms with that storm threat locking in through the first half of next week. That’s because an upper level system gets left behind to spin across the lower Ohio Valley into the south.