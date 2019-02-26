Chris Bailey's Forecast | Big changes are on the way

We have another nice day in the making, but big changes are on the way as we get ready to roll into March. Just like last year, the pattern looks to flip to a winter look as we flip the calendar to the new month and kick off meteorological spring.

The weather on Wednesday is nice. 60s are expected on Wednesday as we stay dry.

Big changes show up as early as Thursday. That’s when a system brings a wintry mix of mainly rain and a touch of snow across the Bluegrass State. The best chance for the true mix is across the north.

That sets the stage for an arctic front to swing in here after that to start the upcoming weekend.

With the cold air pushing the storm track just to our south, a scenario like that could bring some snow our way by Sunday and Monday.