Chris Bailey's Forecast | Big changes are on the way

We are wrapping up a decent Election Day in terms of the weather, but big changes are on the way.

Wednesday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and temps close to 60.

The system moving in on Thursday will have widespread soaking rains with it. Some areas could push 1″ of rain on a system the American models like the GFS couldn’t even see until recently. Now the model has it firmly in sight and even shows the potential for a few flakes mixing in as the cold crashes in from the northwest Thursday evening.

The air behind that front will be frigid on Friday. We re in the low and mid 20s to start with a wind chill in the teens. Highs may not get out of the 30s for many.

An arctic front arrives by late Sunday or Monday and could bring some winter weather with it. Temps will be frigid for this time of year to begin next week.