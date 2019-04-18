Chris Bailey's Forecast | Big changes blowing in

It’s a very busy night taking shape across the state as we track another big storm system into the region. This is bringing strong storms, heavy rains and gusty winds to much of our region. As this system slows down just to our east, it means some nasty weather is going to be around into the start of Easter Weekend.

Winds will be very gusty today and may reach 30mph or higher at times. Temps range from the low 70s west to the low 80s east. Isolated showers and storms will be possible today, but many areas stay dry.

In addition to the low end severe threat, heavy rains are likely and could cause local high water issues.

A very strong upper low then moves slowly across the region Friday into Saturday. Gusty showers increase on Friday as temps come way down. Winds will also be gusty.

Saturday looks even colder as the core of the upper low is right on top of us. This will likely produce cold rains across areas of central and eastern Kentucky. These lows can sometimes produce enough cold air to actually have some flakes mixing in with the rain.

Flakes or no flakes, Saturday is going to be a pretty ugly day for a lot of people.

The good news is that this system moves away Saturday night and allows warmer air to pull into town for Easter Sunday.