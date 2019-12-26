Chris Bailey's Forecast | Big changes for the weekend

It’s another mild day in the Commonwealth as we continue to focus on our weekend storm system. This brings some ugly weather before Old Man Winter rolls his way into town for the closing days of the year.

The weekend storm system is going to bring a lot of different weather our way. Here’s a breakdown of how things may play out:

Windy and mild weather will be with us on Saturday. Highs are deep into the 60s with some late day showers and storms possible.

As our low cranks across the plains and rides into the upper midwest, it drags a cold front toward the region. Watch for another low to pop along this front.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop from Saturday night through Sunday. Some of the storms may even be on the strong side, especially in the west.

Heavy rainfall of 1″-3″ will be possible across areas of the state. The best chance of that may be into central areas.

Cold air crashes in behind this with a break in the precip initially. After that, a period of light snow and snow showers wraps in from the northwest later Monday into Tuesday. A few flakes may continue through New Year’s Morning.

