Chris Bailey's Forecast | Big changes on the way

We continue to see rounds of showers and thunderstorms working across the bluegrass state. This action is dumping heavy rains across much of the region and this will roll into Monday, leaving us with the potential for more flash flooding. Behind all this comes some VERY cool air into the region.

A cold front moves in on Monday, bringing more in the way of heavy rains across central and eastern Kentucky. That keeps our flash flood threat going through the afternoon and early evening.

MUCH cooler air comes in behind this later in the day and that sets the stage for one heck of a cool period of weather. Lows by Tuesday morning may even drop into the upper 40s across the eastern half of the state.

Tuesday looks great with highs in the low and middle 70s.

An even cooler shot comes in here for the middle and end of the week.That has more of a cold weather season look to it and is pretty incredible to see this time year. That will bring a few showers and storms in here as the cool kicks in. Highs on Thursday may struggle to get out of the 60s