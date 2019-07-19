Chris Bailey's Forecast | Big changes this weekend

Heat and humidity continue to take hold of the weather into the weekend, but a major cold front is about to make sure that’s short-lived. This front will usher in a taste of September temperatures early next week. The transition between the two may fire up some healthy thunderstorms late Sunday and Monday.

Heat index values on Saturday will range from the upper 90s to low 100s. Actual high temps will be in the low 90s for many. There is a mix of sun and clouds with isolated storms.

Showers and storms will increase on Sunday as a strong cold front drops in from the northwest. Those storms will continue into Monday and could be on the strong side. Heavy rainfall is also possible.

Temps will come WAY down behind the front. Highs will only be in the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the 50s.