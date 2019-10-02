Chris Bailey's Forecast | Big time changes ahead

Record heat continues today and into Thursday for many areas, but big changes are lurking by Friday. That’s when a fall cold front brings much cooler air into the state, taking our temps closer to normal. Once we get the cooler air, the rain chances will then increase by Sunday and Monday.

Thursday is another hot day as our front doesn’t arrive until the evening. Temps can easily hit 90 or a little better, especially in the east. This may very well set more record highs and could be the 3rd hottest day ever recorded in October, only behind Yesterday and today. As I wrote last night, this is right up there with one of the greatest all time heat waves to ever impact Kentucky.

The cold front moves through with little, if any, rainfall. Behind it comes a blast of some of the good stuff. Highs on Friday are in the 70s and temps should hit the 40s by Saturday morning. A mild wind will blow on Saturday as we wait for a cold front to arrive late in the weekend.

That boundary may try to slow down and allow a wave of low pressure to develop along it by late Sunday and early Monday. Beneficial rains are likely with this setup and temps will be very cool through much of next week.