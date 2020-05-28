Chris Bailey's Forecast | Big time changes by the weekend

It’s another active weather day taking shape across the region as rounds of showers and storms roll on. Some of these storms may be on the strong side as we get set for a big change blowing in for the weekend. Much below normal temps will lead to an awesome stretch of weather.

Let’s start with today and fast-forward. The air is still very tropical feeling, but the temps are down some. Still, rounds of showers and storms blow up and could be on the strong side. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the state in a low-end risk for severe storms into the evening.

High winds and hail are the main threats to watch for. In addition to the local severe threat, flash flooding is once again a concern. Storms could put down a quick inch or two of rain in a short amount of time.

Storms will continue through Friday as we wait on a cold front to arrive. That potent cold front will bring absolutely amazing weather in here to end May and begin June. Humidity levels crash on Saturday as a dry wind kicks in. Highs are in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Some areas reach the 40s by Sunday morning and may not get to 70 for a high on the final day of May.