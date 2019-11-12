Chris Bailey's Forecast | Bitterly cold temps and a few snow showers

Today is about as rough and tumble of a winter day as you can possibly get around here this early in the season. Snow is on the ground, snow showers and squalls are flying, temps are in the teens as 20s as of this writing with wind chills approaching 0 in some areas.

Where do we go the rest of the day into tonight? Let’s break it down:

Snow showers and squalls continue into the evening across the eastern half of the state. These are arctic snows that won’t show up very well on radar. Light accumulations and reduced visibility will be possible. This could cause some new travel issues.

With snow on the ground and clearing overnight skies… LOOK OUT. Record cold temps will be possible and there’s the chance for the earliest single digit temps ever recorded.

Wind chills tonight may drop to around zero at times.

Highs on Wednesday are in the 30s with the 40s in here for Thursday. It looks like temps drop back into the 30s for Friday and Saturday.

