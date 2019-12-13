Chris Bailey's Forecast | Breaking down the weekend

It’s a dreary day across the Commonwealth as rains increase to kick off the weekend. It’s a weekend that will feature two more systems through early next week. Those can bring plenty of action our way as we get into a setup that brings a mixed bag of precipitation for some.

Let's begin with what’s going on today. Rain will increase across central and eastern Kentucky and could become heavy at times this evening.

As this low wraps up to our east, it will bring colder air in behind it later tonight and early Saturday. That may result in a period of rain and some snow. Later Saturday we will find another disturbance that can kick off a few rain and snow showers.

Our next system then rolls our way by Sunday afternoon and evening. This pushes a swath of precipitation from west to east. Farther south, this is mainly rain. Along and north of the Interstate 64 corridor, snow and a wintry mix pushes through.

Monday features mostly rain before we try to switch that over to some snow Monday night as colder air works back in.

