Chris Bailey's Forecast | Breaking down the weekend

We have a warm weekend taking shape across the state, but rounds of showers and storms look to kick in. This is ahead of a pattern that’s not looking as good for early next week as a cut off storm system spins over the region.

The storm risk will increase this afternoon and evening as a line drops in from the north and northwest. There’s even the low-end risk for severe storms.

The threat for storms will be with us through the weekend as temps reach anywhere from the upper 70s to middle 80s. Any storm that’s out there this weekend could be strong or locally severe.

A big upper level system then drops in here by Monday and closes off right on top of us. This looks to bring unsettled weather with rounds of showers and storms into the first half of next week.