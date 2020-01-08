Chris Bailey's Forecast | Calm before a wild weekend

It’s a good looking day in the Commonwealth, but it’s all eyes on the wild weekend weather ride. Our potent storm system continues to look on track to bring a big time impact on the our weather and the weather of millions of people.

Scattered showers and storms develop Thursday evening and this action will increase into Friday, especially across central and western Kentucky.

Rounds of showers and storms then work in from Friday night through Saturday night, bringing a flood and flash flood risk.

The greatest high water risk continues to be across western and parts of central Kentucky.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible on Saturday.

High winds of greater than 50mph will be possible Saturday and Saturday night.

Near record high temps are possible on Saturday, especially across eastern Kentucky. That’s where temps can reach 70-75.