Chris Bailey's Forecast | Calm for a few days

Clouds increase on Wednesday as we gear up for our slow-moving storm system. Those clouds will continue to thicken on Thursday with rain and a possible light mix arriving Thursday night. This will be ahead of the lead low that works right on top of us and into the Ohio Valley. As this weakens, the main low develops to our east and then works north. As that happens a slow-moving upper low spins over us.

The end result may go like this:

Thursday Night: Rain arrives from the west, but this could begin as a brief mix of wintry precipitation. That’s especially the case across the north.

Friday: Rain is likely with winds that should be rather gusty.

Friday Night: This is still mainly a rain event.

Saturday: Rain mixes with some snow with the potential for a switch to wet snow at some point.

Saturday Night\Sunday: This is our best chance for some snow as colder air comes in behind the low to our east. Any potential accumulations continue to look light, but will depend on how strong that northwest flow is

