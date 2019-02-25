Chris Bailey's Forecast | Calm weather before the cold returns

Boy, that sun looks and feels awesome out there and is exactly what the weather doctor ordered. We get a few more days of the sun before we change it up by the end of the week and into the weekend. March looks to roar in like a cold lion into the first few weeks of the month. Blah.

The pattern late this week continues to skew just a little colder as a system passes through here on Thursday, with another to follow later Friday into Saturday. There’s even the chance for a little frozen stuff on the northern side of this second one as it brings much colder air in here behind it.

That sets up a very cold pattern, producing a storm track just to our south. That could bring some wintry weather in here by late this weekend. Very cold temps are in line for the weekend into much of next week. A few days may not get out of the 20s for highs.