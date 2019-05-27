Chris Bailey's Forecast | Changes are brewing later in the week

It's a steamy Memorial Day that's wrapping up across the region. Temps today were deep into the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds and scattered storms.

As we roll into Tuesday, temps are back into the 85-90 degree range with partly sunny skies. A scattered shower or storm will be possible, especially later in the day.

Storm chances will ramp up on Wednesday and a few may be strong or severe. Temps will come down a few degrees into the lower 80s as a cold front works in here.

This front will bring a few more storms for Thursday, but the big story is the cooler air for the end of the week. Another cold front looks to arrive over the upcoming weekend.