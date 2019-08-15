Chris Bailey's Forecast | Changes on the way for the weekend

We are dealing with a very nice weather day across the state, but changes are about to take place for the upcoming weekend. That's when a little steam moves back in, bringing a storm or two along for the ride.

Your Friday will start with temperatures in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. There's a small threat for an evening storm across the west.

That storm risk increases as we head into Saturday as humidity levels and temps start to take off. Highs are in the upper 80s to around 90. This same forecast should take us into Sunday as we wrap up the weekend.

Next week looks steamy with a daily threat for a few storms. Basically, it's a steamy and stormy setup for the middle of August.