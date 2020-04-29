Chris Bailey's Forecast | Chilly showers follow the storms

We have a potent cold front working across the state today and it’s bringing active weather with it. Strong storms and gusty winds are sweeping across the state as a shot of ugly looms for the final day of April.

Rain and storms are working across the area this evening. Some of these storms may be strong in the east.

Once the front blows through here, an upper level system spins right on top of us for Thursday. That keeps the showers going across central and eastern Kentucky. It also keeps us very chilly, once again.

As a matter of fact, this system may linger into Friday. Low clouds and spotty showers may show up across the eastern half of the state to begin May. That would keep temps way down if it happens.

The numbers jump into the 70s for Saturday and Sunday, with a shot at 80. Our next system moves in quickly late Sunday into early Monday with showers and the potential for strong storms.

Another storm system moves in by the middle of next week. This unleashes another round of well below normal temps.