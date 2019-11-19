Chris Bailey's Forecast | Chilly showers working in tonight

Our clipper is pushing into the area, bringing a round of chilly showers with it. By now you know this is kicking off a very active pattern that’s loaded with storm systems. The next one is aimed at us later this week into the start of the weekend. That one brings a lot of rain and the potential for winter weather.

Let’s start with what’s going on this evening and roll forward. Showers will become fairly widespread across central and eastern Kentucky.

Wednesday will find temps climbing with the low 60s in the west to the low 50s in the northeast. Will northeastern Kentucky be able to squeeze out a stray shower still.

Things get active by the end of the week. The first system throws some showers at us later Thursday with heavier rains on Friday. The track of the low then produces rain and the possibility of winter weather on the northern and western side of the track. Exactly where that is remains to be seen.

Another big storm system looks to develop early Thanksgiving week.