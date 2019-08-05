Chris Bailey's Forecast | Cold fronts on the way

It’s the first full week of August and things are starting out in pretty normal fashion, but that is about to change as a series of cold front settle in. These fronts will increase the rain chances and decrease the temperatures, with some shots of the good stuff blowing in.

Isolated storms will continue across the region this evening with patchy fog later tonight.

Our first cold front rolls in here late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing an increase in showers and thunderstorms. Temps come down with this front then come down a little more with the next front arriving by Friday. More showers and storms are likely with this boundary with even cooler air behind it.

Another cold front then sweeps in here for early next week.