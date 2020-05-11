Chris Bailey's Forecast | Cold pattern about to finally end

Today is another absolutely brutal spring day across the Commonwealth. We have a few more days of this historic pattern before we flip the switch to warm. Once we flip that switch, we are going to get rather toasty for the rest of the month!

Lexington tied another record low this morning at 35 degrees. That's the 5th record we have tied or broken since April 15th.

A few evening showers will give way to clearing tonight and temps back into the 30s. We will once again be near a record low. This is likely the last record setting morning in this historic run of spring cold in Kentucky.

Wednesday finds warm air beginning to surge in here from the southwest. We may see a few showers and storms on the leading edge of this.

If that’s the case, some areas will struggle one more afternoon with temps.

From there, spring gets ready to bring it! Temps by Thursday and Friday reach the upper 70s and low 80s across the entire region.

Similar numbers will take us into the weekend with a few low and mid 80s possible. Unfortunately, we will see a few thunderstorms entering the picture.

